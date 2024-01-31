Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Reports Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings: A Mixed Bag of Growth and Challenges

Strong Sales Orders Amidst Revenue Dip and Margin Pressures

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Sales Orders: A significant 60% year-over-year increase in Q4.
  • Home Closing Revenue: Decreased by 17% in Q4 and 2% for the full year.
  • Net Earnings: Dropped by 24% in Q4 and 26% for the full year.
  • Diluted EPS: Declined to $5.38 in Q4 and $19.93 for the full year, reflecting a 24% and 25% decrease respectively.
  • Gross Margin: Remained stable at 25.2% in Q4, but full year margin decreased by 380 bps.
  • Balance Sheet Strength: Cash and cash equivalents increased to $921.2 million.
Article's Main Image

On January 31, 2024, Meritage Homes Corp (MTH, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a prominent designer and builder of single-family homes, operates across three regions and ten states, with a primary focus on the homebuilding segment complemented by financial services.

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH, Financial) experienced a robust 60% year-over-year increase in sales orders for Q4 2023, driven by healthy homebuying demand as interest rates dipped below 7%. Despite this, home closing revenue saw a 17% decline in Q4 and a slight 2% dip for the full year. The average sales price on closings also fell by 5% in Q4, attributed to more costly financing incentives and geographic mix.

Net earnings and diluted earnings per share (EPS) both took a hit, with net earnings falling by 24% in Q4 and 26% for the full year, and diluted EPS decreasing to $5.38 in Q4 and $19.93 for the full year. The company's home closing gross margin remained stable at 25.2% in Q4, though the full year margin decreased by 380 basis points due to increased financing incentives and higher lot costs.

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH, Financial) strengthened its balance sheet, with cash and cash equivalents rising to $921.2 million. The company's land acquisition and development spend increased significantly, and it added over 7,600 new lots in Q4, representing an estimated 43 future communities focused on entry-level products.

Despite the challenges, Meritage Homes Corp (MTH, Financial) remains optimistic about the future, with the executive chairman Steven J. Hilton and CEO Phillippe Lord highlighting the company's strong order finish and exceptional execution. They believe that the company is well-positioned to take advantage of positive demand, especially from entry-level buyers, as the economy stabilizes.

1753115688798679040.png

Financial Highlights and Management Commentary

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH, Financial) reported a decrease in earnings before income taxes by 24% for Q4 and 26% for the full year. The diluted EPS was impacted by lower home closing revenue and higher selling, general, and administrative expenses. The company's SG&A as a percentage of home closing revenue increased by 230 basis points in Q4 due to increased performance-based compensation costs and higher commission rates.

Despite these pressures, management remains confident. CEO Phillippe Lord expressed gratitude towards the employees for another great year and emphasized the company's readiness to capitalize on the positive demand environment. The company's strategy of growing spec inventory levels and focusing on entry-level homes is expected to continue driving growth.

"Healthy homebuying demand in the fourth quarter of 2023 led to Meritage's strong orders finish to the year, as interest rates retreated below 7% and consumer confidence started to recover," said Steven J. Hilton, executive chairman of Meritage Homes.
"The Meritage team's exceptional execution in the fourth quarter of 2023 and our spec building strategy resulted in 3,951 homes delivered, our second highest quarterly home closings in company history, and a record 110% quarterly backlog conversion," added Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes Corp (MTH, Financial) is navigating a complex market environment with a mix of strategic growth initiatives and operational challenges. The company's latest earnings report reflects this dynamic, with significant growth in sales orders contrasted by pressures on revenue and margins. For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, the company's performance and strategic positioning offer a nuanced picture of its resilience and potential in the homebuilding industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Meritage Homes Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.