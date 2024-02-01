Surmodics Inc (SRDX) Posts Revenue Growth and Narrows Net Loss in Q1 Fiscal 2024

Company Raises Full-Year Guidance Following Strong Quarterly Performance

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: Increased by 23% year-over-year to $30.6 million.
  • Medical Device Segment: Revenue up 24% with record product sales.
  • GAAP Net Loss: Improved to $(0.8) million from $(7.8) million in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Turned positive at $3.9 million, a significant improvement from the prior-year period.
  • Product Gross Margin: Decreased to 53.2% from 63.0% due to sales mix and production inefficiencies.
  • Operating Costs: Decreased by 18% year-over-year, reflecting lower R&D and SG&A expenses.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $35.2 million in cash and investments.
Article's Main Image

On February 1, 2024, Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on December 31, 2023. The company, a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies, reported a significant year-over-year increase in total revenue and a substantial reduction in net loss, signaling a strong start to the fiscal year.

Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial) operates in two primary segments: Medical Device, which focuses on performance coatings for a variety of medical devices, and In Vitro Diagnostics, which produces components for diagnostic tests and research. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Medical Device segment, which saw a notable increase in product sales, particularly from the vascular interventions portfolio.

1753116722245824512.png

Financial Performance Highlights

The company's revenue growth was driven by a 24% increase in the Medical Device segment, with product sales climbing by 43% year-over-year, largely due to the success of the SurVeil drug-coated balloon and Pounce thrombectomy products. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment also contributed to the growth, with an 18% increase in revenue.

Despite the positive revenue trends, the product gross margin experienced a decline from the previous year, attributed to the sales of newer products that have not yet achieved scale and the associated production inefficiencies. However, Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial) managed to reduce operating costs significantly, primarily due to lower research and development expenses and the implementation of a spending reduction plan.

The company's balance sheet remains robust, with $35.2 million in cash and investments. However, there was an increase in total cash used, which amounted to $10.2 million for the quarter.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial) highlighted several key operational achievements, including the launch of the Preside™ medical device coating technology and the presentation of positive clinical trial data for its SurVeil and Sundance drug-coated balloons. Additionally, the early clinical use of the Pounce™ LP Thrombectomy System was announced, addressing a critical need in thrombectomy procedures.

President and CEO Gary Maharaj expressed satisfaction with the quarter's results and the company's operational progress. He stated,

We delivered total revenue growth in the first quarter that exceeded our expectations, increasing 23% year-over-year – 25% excluding SurVeil DCB license fees(1) – with impressive performance in both our Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics business segments."

Updated Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

Based on the strong performance in the first quarter, Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial) has raised its fiscal 2024 total revenue and EPS guidance. The company now expects total revenue to range from $117 million to $121 million, with a GAAP diluted loss per share ranging from $(1.40) to $(1.10). The updated guidance reflects the company's confidence in achieving total revenue growth of 10% or higher for the full year, excluding SurVeil DCB license fees.

Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial) will host a conference call to discuss the first-quarter results and provide further insights into the company's strategic objectives and outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, Surmodics Inc (SRDX, Financial)'s latest earnings report demonstrates a company on the rise, with improved financial metrics and strategic advancements that may position it for sustainable long-term growth. The company's commitment to innovation and operational efficiency, coupled with a solid financial foundation, make it a noteworthy consideration in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Surmodics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.