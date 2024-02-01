Brunswick Corp (BC) Navigates Challenging Waters with Solid 2023 Performance

Despite Market Headwinds, Company Reports Strong Cash Flow and Second Highest Sales in History

59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $6.4 billion, a decrease of 6% from the previous year.
  • Operating Earnings: $734.9 million, down 22.5% year-over-year.
  • Diluted EPS: GAAP Diluted EPS at $6.13, a 32.3% decline; As Adjusted Diluted EPS at $8.80, down 12.3%.
  • Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin fell 240 basis points to 11.5%; Adjusted operating margin decreased 180 basis points to 13.6%.
  • Free Cash Flow: Exceptional free cash flow conversion of 143% in the second half of the year.
  • Market Share: Gains in high-horsepower outboard market share, with a 50 basis point increase in overall retail outboard engine share in the U.S.
  • 2024 Guidance: Net sales projected between $6.0 and $6.2 billion; Adjusted Diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $7.00 - $8.00.
Article's Main Image

On February 1, 2024, Brunswick Corp (BC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes of a challenging yet successful fiscal year. The leading manufacturer in the marine recreation industry, known for its diverse portfolio including propulsion systems, boats, and marine parts, faced a tough economic environment but managed to generate strong operating and free cash flow, underscoring the resilience of its business model.

Yearly Financial Performance

Brunswick Corp (BC, Financial) reported a decrease in net sales by 6% to $6.4 billion for the full year, with operating earnings also taking a hit, dropping by 22.5% to $734.9 million. The company's GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations saw a significant reduction of 32.3% to $6.13, while the as adjusted diluted EPS decreased by 12.3% to $8.80. Despite these declines, the company achieved the second highest sales and adjusted EPS in its history, a testament to its strategic execution and market positioning.

CEO David Foulkes highlighted the company's strong cash generation and market share gains in the high-horsepower outboard segment. Brunswick's focus on premium brands, cost containment, and robust capital strategy execution contributed to strong earnings and sector-leading shareholder returns. The company's propulsion business, including Mercury Marine, finished its second-best year on record, while the engine parts and accessories businesses delivered another strong quarter.

Challenges and Strategic Responses

The macroeconomic backdrop posed challenges, leading to consumer and channel caution. U.S. new boat retail sales ended the year down, but Brunswick performed slightly better than the overall market. The company managed inventory levels and spending effectively, enabling a free cash flow conversion of 143% in the latter half of the year. Investments in new products, technologies, and facilities continued, aiming to secure future growth.

Navico Group, part of Brunswick's portfolio, had a solid finish despite softer marine OEM market conditions and a slower RV manufacturing environment. The boat business delivered sales and earnings consistent with expectations, and Freedom Boat Club continued to grow its membership and expand its locations globally.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Outlook

For 2024, Brunswick anticipates U.S. marine industry retail unit sales to be flat compared to 2023, with net sales projected between $6.0 billion and $6.2 billion. The company expects an adjusted operating margin of between 12.0 and 13.0 percent, free cash flow in excess of $350 million, and an adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $7.00 - $8.00. The first quarter of 2024 is projected to bring in revenue between $1.3 and $1.4 billion, with adjusted EPS between $1.30 and $1.40.

Foulkes expressed gratitude to Brunswick employees and partners for their commitment and support in delivering a strong performance in a challenging environment. He also mentioned the excitement generated by Brunswick's presence at the Consumer Electronics Show and early-season boat shows, which positions the company well for 2024.

Brunswick Corp (BC, Financial) remains dedicated to its strategic plan, focusing on disciplined pipeline management, operational performance, and prudent cost containment actions. With a robust capital strategy and a commitment to innovation and growth, Brunswick is poised to navigate the uncertain economic conditions ahead.

For a more detailed analysis of Brunswick Corp (BC, Financial)'s financial results and outlook, investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call or visit the company's website for supplementary materials.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Brunswick Corp for further details.

