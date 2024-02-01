Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Reports Robust Revenue Growth and Raises Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Cardinal Health's Strong Quarter Prompts Increased Guidance Amidst Acquisition Moves

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased by 12% to $57.4 billion in Q2 FY24 compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Earnings: GAAP operating earnings were $482 million, with non-GAAP operating earnings up 20% to $562 million.
  • Diluted EPS: GAAP diluted EPS at $1.43; non-GAAP diluted EPS saw a significant increase of 38% to $1.82.
  • Fiscal 2024 Guidance: Non-GAAP EPS guidance raised to $7.20 to $7.35, with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow guidance increased to ~$2.5 billion.
  • Acquisition: Cardinal Health to acquire Specialty Networks, enhancing its technology-enabled service offerings.
Article's Main Image

On February 1, 2024, Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing a strong performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company, a leading distributor of pharmaceuticals and medical products, reported a 12% increase in revenue to $57.4 billion compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This growth was driven by robust sales in both the Pharmaceutical and Medical segments.

Cardinal Health's GAAP operating earnings stood at $482 million, with non-GAAP operating earnings increasing by 20% to $562 million. The company's non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) also saw a remarkable 38% increase to $1.82, attributed to higher non-GAAP operating earnings, a lower share count following share repurchase activity, reduced interest and other expenses, and a lower non-GAAP effective tax rate.

Reflecting confidence in its operational execution and strategic initiatives, Cardinal Health raised its fiscal 2024 non-GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $7.20 to $7.35, up from the previous guidance of $6.75 to $7.00. The company also increased its non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow guidance to approximately $2.5 billion, signaling strong financial health and operational efficiency.

Cardinal Health's financial achievements are particularly significant in the context of the medical distribution industry, where efficient supply chain management and strategic growth initiatives are crucial for success. The company's ability to deliver increased profitability and cash flow while navigating market dynamics underscores its operational strength and the effectiveness of its business strategies.

Key financial details from the income statement include a net earnings attributable to Cardinal Health Inc of $353 million, a stark turnaround from the net loss of $130 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The balance sheet reflects a solid liquidity position with cash and equivalents of $4.591 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Important metrics such as the effective tax rate, which stood at 27.7%, and the non-GAAP effective tax rate at 21.3%, are crucial for understanding the company's tax management strategies. These metrics, along with the non-GAAP adjustments, provide a clearer picture of Cardinal Health's underlying operational performance.

"We delivered strong second quarter results across the enterprise, demonstrating continued momentum against our strategic priorities," said Jason Hollar, CEO of Cardinal Health. "With strong growth in Pharmaceutical segment profit and continued progress against our Medical Improvement Plan, we are continuing to drive operational execution in our core business."

Cardinal Health's acquisition of Specialty Networks is a strategic move to enhance its service offerings and further solidify its position in the market. This acquisition, along with the company's raised financial outlook, reflects a proactive approach to growth and value creation for shareholders.

1753116965343490048.png

In summary, Cardinal Health's Q2 FY24 results highlight a company that is effectively managing its resources and strategically positioning itself for sustained growth. The raised guidance and the acquisition of Specialty Networks indicate a positive outlook for the company's future performance.

For detailed financial figures and further information on Cardinal Health's performance and strategic direction, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings release and accompanying financial statements.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cardinal Health Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.