Wabash National Corp Reports Record Annual Results and Steady Backlog Amid Market Moderation

WNC Achieves Historic Financial Performance in 2023 with Robust Revenue and Earnings Growth

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $596 million in Q4 2023; $2.5 billion for full year 2023.
  • Operating Income: $61.1 million in Q4, representing a 10.3% operating margin.
  • Net Income: $50.4 million in Q4, translating to $1.07 per diluted share.
  • Backlog: Remains steady at $1.9 billion, with a $100 million increase in the 12-month backlog.
  • 2024 Outlook: Anticipates revenues of $2.3 billion and diluted earnings per share of $2.25.
Article's Main Image

On February 1, 2024, Wabash National Corp (WNC, Financial), a leading innovator in transportation, logistics, and distribution industry solutions, announced its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ending December 31, 2023. The company revealed its financial achievements in its recently released 8-K filing, showcasing a record-setting year with significant growth in revenue and earnings per share (EPS).

Wabash National Corp operates as the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries. The company's mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from the first to the final mile. It designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food-grade processing equipment.

The company's performance in the fourth quarter, with a revenue of $596 million and operating income of $61.1 million, reflects a strong operating margin of 10.3%. The quarterly earnings per diluted share stood at $1.07. For the full year, Wabash National Corp achieved annual records with sales totaling $2.5 billion, operating income of $311.9 million, and an EPS of $4.81. These financial achievements are particularly important for Wabash National Corp and the broader Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry, as they demonstrate the company's ability to deliver robust financial results despite a challenging economic environment.

Wabash National Corp's financial strength is further underscored by its steady total backlog of approximately $1.9 billion, with the 12-month backlog increasing by $100 million sequentially to $1.6 billion. This backlog stability is a testament to the company's enduring customer relationships and product demand.

President and CEO Brent Yeagy commented on the results, stating:

"During 2023 we’ve substantially exceeded the financial performance in any year of the company’s history. Beyond our financial accomplishments, I’m even more excited about the strategic progress we made during 2023 and how it positions us to generate stronger results going forward for our employees, our customers and our other stakeholders."

Looking ahead to 2024, Wabash National Corp has initiated an outlook with anticipated revenues of $2.3 billion and diluted earnings per share of $2.25. Despite expecting a moderation in financial performance relative to 2023, the company remains confident in its resilience and strategic growth initiatives.

Wabash National Corp's segment highlights for the fourth quarter of 2023 include a decrease in Transportation Solutions’ net sales by 10.5% compared to the prior year quarter, while Parts & Services' net sales increased by 11.2%. The company's commitment to innovation and customer service is evident in these segment performances.

Wabash National Corp's financial statements reflect a strong balance sheet with $179.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023, and a solid equity position. The company's ability to generate free cash flow and maintain a healthy liquidity profile is crucial for sustaining operations and pursuing strategic investments.

1753119258314960896.png

In summary, Wabash National Corp's record-setting financial performance in 2023, coupled with a steady backlog and a positive outlook for 2024, positions the company as a resilient player in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. The company's strategic focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions continues to drive its success in a competitive market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Wabash National Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.