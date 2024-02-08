Glaukos Corp's President & COO Joseph Gilliam Sells 9,476 Shares

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Joseph Gilliam, the President & COO of Glaukos Corp, sold 9,476 shares of the company on January 29, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 84,799 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Glaukos Corp, with a total of 28 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the date of the sale, shares of Glaukos Corp were trading at $94.12, valuing the company at a market cap of $4.494 billion. The stock's price on the day of the transaction suggests a significant premium compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $58.25, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.62.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Glaukos Corp, providing investors with a visual representation of the transactions over the past year.

The GF Value image provides a visual guide to the stock's current valuation in relation to its GF Value, highlighting the disparity between the market price and the estimated intrinsic value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's valuation. The consistent pattern of insider sales at Glaukos Corp, particularly from a high-ranking executive such as the President & COO, may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

