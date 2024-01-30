On January 30, 2024, Richard Burns, President, Semiconductor Test at Teradyne Inc (TER), sold 1,744 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Teradyne Inc is a leading supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications. Teradyne Automatic Test Equipment (ATE) is used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage, and complex electronic systems, which serve consumer, communications, industrial, and government customers. The company's industrial automation products include collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and advanced robotic control software.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,346 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Richard Burns is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys for Teradyne Inc.

On the date of the sale, shares of Teradyne Inc were trading at $104.89, resulting in a market capitalization of $14.452 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 34.63, above both the industry median of 27.7 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.2, indicating that Teradyne Inc was Fairly Valued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.