Jeffrey Maggioncalda, President & CEO of Coursera Inc (COUR, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares in the company on January 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at an average price of $20.06 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,003,000.

Coursera Inc is an education technology company that provides a platform for online learning and instruction. It partners with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, specializations, and degrees in a variety of subjects.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,585,001 shares of Coursera Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for Coursera Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 112 recorded over the past year and no insider purchases during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, Coursera Inc shares were trading at $20.06, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.914 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.04, indicating that Coursera Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $19.27. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value serves as a benchmark for investors, suggesting that the stock is trading at a reasonable price relative to its estimated true value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal dynamics and potential future performance. The consistent selling by the insider at Coursera Inc may be of interest to stakeholders and potential investors as they evaluate the stock's investment potential.

