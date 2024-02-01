FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS) Reports Record Pawn Receivables Driving Revenue and Earnings Growth

Company Adds 157 Pawn Stores in 2023 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Consolidated gross revenues surpassed $3 billion for the first time, reaching $3.2 billion for 2023, a 15% increase on a GAAP basis year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Adjusted net income for the year rose 13% compared to the prior year, despite a 13% decrease on a GAAP basis.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 17% for the full year compared to the prior year.
  • EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $512 million, marking a 17% increase from the previous year.
  • Store Growth: The company expanded its store count to 2,997 locations with the addition of 157 pawn stores in 2023.
  • Dividends and Share Repurchases: A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share was declared, and 1,248,000 shares were repurchased in 2023.
  • 2024 Outlook: Positive outlook with expected growth in revenue and earnings across all segments.
Article's Main Image

On February 1, 2024, FirstCash Holdings Inc (FCFS, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leading international operator of retail pawn stores and provider of retail point-of-sale payment solutions, has seen a significant increase in pawn receivables, which has been a major driver of revenue and earnings growth.

1753159531757727744.png

Company Overview

FirstCash Holdings Inc operates a vast network of pawn stores across the United States and Latin America. The company's business model is centered around offering small loans secured by personal property, with the option for borrowers to either repay the loans with interest or forfeit the property. Interest on these loans and the resale of forfeited property in retail stores constitute the company's primary revenue streams, with a nearly equal split between operations in the United States and Latin America.

Financial Performance and Challenges

FirstCash reported a record-breaking year with consolidated gross revenues exceeding $3 billion for the first time, representing a 15% increase on a GAAP basis year-over-year. The company's adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share also saw significant increases, indicative of a strong operational performance. However, on a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter decreased by 13% over the prior-year quarter, primarily due to a significant non-cash gain in the prior quarter.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements, including a substantial increase in adjusted EBITDA and the expansion of its store base, underscore its robust financial health and strategic growth initiatives. These achievements are particularly important in the credit services industry, where consistent revenue and earnings growth are key indicators of a company's ability to scale operations and maintain profitability.

Key Financial Metrics

FirstCash's performance is further highlighted by key financial metrics from its income statement and balance sheet. The company's adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $512 million, a 17% increase compared to the prior year. Pawn receivables continued to grow, with a 22% increase in total at year-end compared to the prior year. The company's strong cash flows and balance sheet allowed for strategic investments in growth, including the addition of 157 pawn stores in 2023.

Analysis and Outlook

The company's performance in 2023 sets a positive tone for the 2024 outlook, with anticipated growth in revenue and earnings across all segments. The expansion of pawn operations and the addition of new stores are expected to continue driving the company's earnings. Moreover, the growth in AFF's market presence and the increase in active retail and service locations by 26% as of year-end position FirstCash for further expected revenue and earnings growth in 2024.

For more detailed information and analysis, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FirstCash Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.