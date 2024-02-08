Market Today: Amazon Beats Q4 Expectations; Peloton's Potential Apple Acquisition

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In a notable day for the stock market, Amazon (AMZN, Financial) released its fourth-quarter earnings, surpassing analyst expectations with a reported revenue of $170 billion, a 13.9% increase year-over-year. The tech giant's earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 exceeded the consensus estimate of $0.80, despite a pre-tax valuation loss from its investment in Rivian Automotive. Amazon's North America and International segment sales saw significant growth, and the company provided optimistic guidance for the first quarter of 2024, expecting net sales to grow between 8% and 13% compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, speculation has arisen that Apple (AAPL, Financial) should consider acquiring Peloton Interactive (PTON, Financial), according to Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management. Despite Peloton's recent struggles and a sharp decline in its share price, Munster believes the fitness company's strong subscriber base and brand could enhance Apple Fitness, particularly with hardware integration capabilities. However, he notes that Apple's typical acquisition strategy may not align with such a move.

The broader market saw gains, particularly in megacap technology stocks, as investors anticipated earnings reports from Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms (META, Financial). The positive sentiment was tempered by mixed economic data and the Federal Reserve's stance against expectations of interest rate cuts. Financial stocks experienced some pressure, with regional banks like Zions Bancorporation (ZION, Financial) and M&T Bank (MTB, Financial) facing declines after New York Community Bancorp's unexpected quarterly loss.

In other news, DocuSign (DOCU, Financial) shares dipped following reports of potential financing for an acquisition by private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman. Shipping company stocks, including Zim Integrated (ZIM, Financial) and Scorpio Tankers (STNG, Financial), turned lower on reports of a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which also impacted crude oil futures.

Investors are also looking ahead to earnings reports from oil majors Exxon (XOM, Financial) and Chevron (CVX, Financial), with expectations set for both companies to reveal their financial performance. Additionally, Arvinas (ARVN, Financial) shares hit a new 52-week high after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating, highlighting the potential of its breast cancer therapy developed with Pfizer (PFE, Financial).

Qualcomm (QCOM, Financial) faced a share price decline as concerns arose over its loss of share at Samsung (SSNLF, Financial) and the impact on future guidance. The semiconductor industry remains in focus, with AMD (AMD) increasing its AI-related revenue guidance, while Meta Platforms (META, Financial) plans to use custom processors for AI capabilities in its data centers.

In the healthcare sector, leading insurers like UnitedHealth (UNH, Financial) and Humana (HUM, Financial) traded lower after CMS proposed a slight decrease in reimbursement rates for Medicare Advantage plans. Enterprise Product Partners (EPD, Financial) reported strong Q4 earnings and record crude oil volumes, while Twilio (TWLO, Financial) saw its shares fluctuate amid reports of a potential acquisition bid by Bird.

Legal challenges for social media companies are on the horizon, with Meta Platforms (META, Financial) and others potentially facing significant lawsuits. Goldman Sachs released its Conviction List, adding Target (TGT), Installed Building Products (IBP), and Ally Financial (ALLY), while removing JPMorgan (JPM) and others. The energy sector also saw developments, with Callon Petroleum (CPE, Financial) revealing a rival bidder prior to its agreement with APA Corp. (APA, Financial), and uranium producers surged on news from Kazatomprom about production constraints.

VanEck expressed optimism for the semiconductor industry, citing AI as a key growth driver and naming NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial) among the companies poised for expansion. Lastly, Clearfield (CLFD, Financial) reported its Q1 earnings, providing guidance for the upcoming quarter and reflecting on the current state of the industry.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.