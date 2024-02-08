Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Reports Stellar Growth in Q4 Earnings

Net Sales Surge and Operating Income Soars in Fourth Quarter

29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Increased 14% to $170.0 billion in Q4.
  • Operating Income: Rose to $13.2 billion in Q4 from $2.7 billion in the prior year.
  • Net Income: Grew to $10.6 billion, or $1.00 per diluted share in Q4.
  • AWS Segment: Sales increased 13% year-over-year to $24.2 billion.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved to an inflow of $36.8 billion for the trailing twelve months.
  • Full Year Net Sales: Increased 12% to $574.8 billion in 2023.
Article's Main Image

On February 1, 2024, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial) released its impressive fourth-quarter earnings, showcasing significant growth and financial strength. The company's 8-K filing revealed a 14% increase in net sales to $170.0 billion, compared to $149.2 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth is partly attributed to a favorable impact from foreign exchange rates, contributing an additional $1.3 billion.

Amazon, a global leader in e-commerce and cloud computing, continues to dominate the retail sector with a diverse range of services, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), advertising, and international sales. The company's North America segment saw a 13% year-over-year increase in sales, reaching $105.5 billion, while international sales jumped 17% to $40.2 billion. AWS, a critical growth driver, also reported a 13% increase in sales, totaling $24.2 billion.

The fourth quarter's operating income saw a substantial rise to $13.2 billion, up from $2.7 billion in the previous year, with AWS contributing an operating income of $7.2 billion. Net income also saw a dramatic increase to $10.6 billion, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to just $0.3 billion, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the full year of 2023, Amazon's net sales increased by 12% to $574.8 billion, with North America and AWS segments showing strong performance. The company's operating income for the year increased to $36.9 billion, compared to $12.2 billion in 2022. Net income for the year was reported at $30.4 billion, or $2.90 per diluted share, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $2.7 billion in the previous year.

Amazon's CEO, Andy Jassy, expressed satisfaction with the company's revenue, operating income, and free cash flow progress. He highlighted the regionalization of the U.S. fulfillment network, which led to the fastest-ever delivery speeds for Prime members and reduced costs. Jassy also emphasized the importance of AWS's customer focus and new genAI capabilities, as well as the positive results driven by advertising services.

Amazon's financial achievements are critical for the Retail - Cyclical industry, demonstrating the company's ability to innovate and scale efficiently. The improvements in operating income and net income are particularly noteworthy, reflecting Amazon's operational excellence and strategic investments.

Key financial metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement underscore the company's robust financial health. Operating cash flow increased by 82% to $84.9 billion for the trailing twelve months, and free cash flow improved to an inflow of $36.8 billion, compared to an outflow in the previous year. These metrics highlight Amazon's strong cash generation capabilities and financial flexibility.

Amazon's performance analysis indicates that the company is well-positioned for continued growth, with a diversified business model and a focus on innovation and customer experience. The company's strategic investments in AWS, advertising, and international expansion are paying off, contributing to its overall financial success.

1753169527853707264.png

For more detailed insights and financial analysis, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings report and listen to the webcasted conference call.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Amazon.com Inc for further details.

