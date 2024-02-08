Reinsurance Group of America Reports Robust Premium Growth and Solid Full-Year Earnings

Adjusted Operating Income Per Share Rises to $19.88, Marking a Year of Strong Performance

24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $902 million for the full year, translating to $13.44 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $1,334 million for the full year, or $19.88 per diluted share.
  • Premium Growth: 15.3% increase over the prior year, reaching $15.1 billion in net premiums.
  • Capital Deployment: $933 million deployed into in-force transactions throughout the year.
  • Shareholder Returns: $419 million returned to shareholders, including $200 million in share repurchases.
  • Book Value: Book value per share at $138.39, with $144.01 excluding AOCI.
  • Global Reach: Operations span across the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.
On February 1, 2024, Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year. The company, a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance, reported a net income available to RGA shareholders of $158 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter, and a full-year net income of $902 million, or $13.44 per diluted share. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter was $316 million, or $4.73 per diluted share, with the full year reaching $1,334 million, or $19.88 per diluted share.

RGA's operations are divided into traditional and financial solution businesses, offering a suite of products and services including life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development. The company's premium growth of 19.2% over the prior-year quarter and 15.3% over the prior year reflects a robust increase in business volume, with a significant contribution from single premium pension risk transfer transactions in the U.S. Financial Solutions business.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The company's financial achievements, such as the substantial premium growth and the deployment of $933 million into in-force transactions, underscore RGA's strategic focus on expanding its core business and optimizing its in-force block of business. These achievements are particularly important in the insurance industry, where premium growth is a key indicator of market share and business expansion, and capital deployment into in-force transactions can enhance profitability and return on equity (ROE).

However, RGA also faced challenges, including adverse effects from net foreign currency fluctuations, which impacted net income and adjusted operating income. Additionally, the company's investment income, excluding spread-based businesses, increased by 4.2% for the full year, reflecting higher yields but was offset by lower variable investment income. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 2.2% on pre-tax income, primarily due to losses in certain higher tax jurisdictions, tax credits, and the release of tax liabilities associated with uncertain tax positions.

Segment Performance and Outlook

RGA's U.S. and Latin America Traditional segment reported mixed results, with favorable Group and Individual Health experience but slightly unfavorable experience and client reporting adjustments in Individual Life. The Financial Solutions segment showed strong investment spreads due to higher yields. The company's international operations also contributed to the overall performance, with varying results across regions.

Tony Cheng, President and CEO of RGA, expressed optimism about the company's future, citing the continuation of positive trends, strong results from the Financial Solutions business, and a robust balance sheet with approximately $1.0 billion in excess capital. RGA's global leadership position and favorable business conditions are expected to continue driving attractive financial results over time.

In summary, Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA, Financial) has demonstrated a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year, marked by significant premium growth and solid shareholder returns. The company's strategic capital deployment and global reach position it well for future growth, despite facing challenges such as currency fluctuations and variable investment income.

For a more detailed analysis of RGA's financial results, including segment performance and outlook, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Reinsurance Group of America Inc for further details.

