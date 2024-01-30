Director Bonnie Bassler has sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) on January 30, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,230 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The company's products include treatments for eye diseases, high LDL cholesterol, atopic dermatitis, asthma, and cancer.

The insider transaction history at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $959, giving the company a market cap of $104.347 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 27.32, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 27.94 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a stock price of $959 and a GF Value of $716.82, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

