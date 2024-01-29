Agilysys Inc CFO Wood William David III Sells 10,000 Shares

On January 29, 2024, Wood William David III, the CFO of Agilysys Inc (AGYS), sold 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Agilysys Inc is a leading provider of hospitality software solutions, offering a wide range of software applications for property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, improve efficiency and enhance the guest experience.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,376 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Agilysys Inc has seen 3 insider buys and 36 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Agilysys Inc were trading at $85.45, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.232 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 25.58, which is lower than the industry median of 26.765 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.12, indicating that Agilysys Inc was Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $76.00. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction aligns with the overall insider trend for Agilysys Inc, which has been characterized by more insider selling than buying over the past year.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

