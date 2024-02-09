Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), a global financial services firm that provides investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Co-President Andrew Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company on January 30, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $87.92 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $879,200.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 130,036 shares of Morgan Stanley and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the firm, with a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

The market capitalization of Morgan Stanley stands at $142.5 billion, reflecting the scale of the company within the financial services industry. The stock's price-earnings ratio is currently 16.79, which is below the industry median of 19.195 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

On the valuation front, Morgan Stanley's shares were trading at $87.92 on the day of the insider's sale, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. This indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $91.14. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's decision to sell shares may be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the official SEC filing through the provided link: SEC Filing.

