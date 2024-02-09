Bryan Donohoe, CEO of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (ACRE, Financial), executed a sale of 18,868 shares in the company on January 30, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a cumulative total of 18,868 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the real estate industry, including senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, and other forms of real estate financing.

The insider transaction history at Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp indicates a trend of 0 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp were trading at $10.32, resulting in a market capitalization of $518.667 million.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 159.67, which is above both the industry median of 18.07 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp's stock, with a price of $10.32 and a GuruFocus Value of $9.63, has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.