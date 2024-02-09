William Hollinger, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of KB Home (NYSE:KBH), has sold 45,471 shares of the company on January 30, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $60.47 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,750,891.37.

KB Home is a well-known homebuilding company based in the United States. It constructs and sells various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The company operates in several states and is known for its built-to-order approach, which allows buyers to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares of KB Home and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Hollinger is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 11 insider sells within the company.

On the day of the sale, KB Home shares were trading at $60.47, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.614 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.64, which is below both the industry median of 10.225 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 1.23, indicating that KB Home is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at KB Home.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of KB Home's current valuation status in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

