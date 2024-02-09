Thomas Frank, the Chief Information Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR), sold 8,608 shares of the company on January 30, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $90.18 per share, resulting in a total value of $776,229.44.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc operates as an automated electronic broker and market maker in equities, options, futures, bonds, and foreign exchange instruments on more than 135 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world. The company services individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors, and introducing brokers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 875,589 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 47 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, Interactive Brokers Group Inc's stock was trading at $90.18, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.723 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 16.05, which is lower than the industry median of 19.195 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Interactive Brokers Group Inc was modestly undervalued at the time of the insider's sale. With a share price of $90.18 and a GF Value of $124.15, the price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.73.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's transaction adds to the data used to analyze insider trends, which can be an indicator of the company's future performance. Investors often monitor insider buying and selling patterns as part of their due diligence process when evaluating potential investments.

It is important to note that insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and may be subject to various personal financial considerations. Investors are encouraged to consider a wide range of financial data and market analysis when making investment decisions.

