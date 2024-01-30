On January 30, 2024, Donna Vieira, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of SLM Corp (SLM), executed a sale of 12,308 shares in the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

SLM Corp, commonly known as Sallie Mae, is a publicly traded U.S. corporation that provides consumer banking. Its services include private education loans, banking and credit, and insurance services for students and families. The company is a leader in education finance, primarily known for student loans.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,308 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for SLM Corp shows a pattern of 4 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of SLM Corp were trading at $20.27, resulting in a market capitalization of $4.293 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 8.12, which is below both the industry median of 14.085 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $20.27 and a GuruFocus Value of $19.93, SLM Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

