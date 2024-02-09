A10 Networks Inc CEO Dhrupad Trivedi Sells 21,498 Shares

Dhrupad Trivedi, CEO of A10 Networks Inc (ATEN, Financial), executed a sale of 21,498 shares in the company on January 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. A10 Networks Inc is a provider of advanced application networking technologies. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, and government organizations to secure, optimize, and scale their data center and cloud applications and networks.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 179,019 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, contributing to a total of 36 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded in the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of A10 Networks Inc were trading at $13.58, giving the company a market capitalization of $994.194 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 25.30, which is below the industry median of 26.765 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.94, with a GF Value of $14.47, indicating that A10 Networks Inc was Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

