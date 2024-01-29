On January 29, 2024, Marita Zuraitis, President & CEO of Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN), sold 50,098 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the stock price at $37.09 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $1,857,133.82.

Horace Mann Educators Corp is an insurance holding company that, through its subsidiaries, markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty insurance, retirement annuities, and life insurance. The company primarily serves educators, school administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,098 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells for Horace Mann Educators Corp.

On the valuation front, Horace Mann Educators Corp's shares were trading at $37.09 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.484 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.9, indicating that it is modestly undervalued when compared to the GF Value of $41.13.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. While the sale of shares by the insider does not necessarily indicate a bearish outlook, it is one of many factors that shareholders may consider in their assessment of the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.