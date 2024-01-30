DoorDash Inc CFO Ravi Inukonda Sells 5,000 Shares

On January 30, 2024, Ravi Inukonda, the Chief Financial Officer of DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $109.73 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $548,650.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform empowers local businesses by providing delivery and pickup services, thereby facilitating convenience for consumers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 84,943 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been no insider buys but 103 insider sells over the same period.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, DoorDash Inc had a market capitalization of $42.735 billion. The stock's price on the day of the transaction was $109.73, which aligns closely with the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $110.55, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which incorporates historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, the stock's valuation suggests that it is trading at a price commensurate with the intrinsic value estimated by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.