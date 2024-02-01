Warren Buffett Bolsters Stake in Liberty SiriusXM Group

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Introduction to the Transaction

On February 1, 2024, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway added to its holdings in the Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA, Financial), purchasing 799,629 shares. This transaction increased the firm's total share count in LSXMA to 23,740,032, marking a significant move by the investment conglomerate. With a trade price of $30.37, the addition represents a 0.01% impact on Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio and boosts its position in the company to 0.23% of the portfolio, while holding a 7.27% stake in LSXMA.

Profile of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), known as "The Oracle of Omaha," is a legendary figure in the investment world. His value investing strategy, influenced by Benjamin Graham, emphasizes discipline, patience, and intrinsic value. As Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has transformed a textile company into a diversified conglomerate with a focus on insurance. Berkshire Hathaway's top holdings include Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), American Express Co (AXP, Financial), and Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial), with an equity portfolio valued at $313.26 billion, predominantly in the Technology and Financial Services sectors. 1753297717473472512.png

Overview of Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings, provides satellite radio services in the United States and Canada. Since its IPO on April 18, 2016, the company has grown to a market capitalization of $10.15 billion. LSXMA's financial metrics reveal a PE Percentage of 12.31, indicating profitability, but the stock is currently deemed Modestly Overvalued with a GF Value of $24.03. The stock's price to GF Value ratio stands at 1.30, with a recent gain of 2.57% since the transaction. 1753297683835154432.png

Analysis of the Trade Impact

Buffett's recent acquisition of LSXMA shares has a modest impact on Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, yet it signifies confidence in the company's prospects. The trade's significance lies not just in the share change but also in the reaffirmation of Buffett's investment philosophy, as he increases his stake in a business he understands and sees long-term value in.

Market Performance and Valuation of LSXMA

Liberty SiriusXM Group's current stock price is $31.15, with a year-to-date performance increase of 6.64%. Despite being labeled as Modestly Overvalued, the company's PE Percentage and GF Value suggest a stable financial position. The stock has experienced a 51.43% increase since its IPO, reflecting a positive long-term growth trajectory.

Comparative Analysis with Other Gurus

Buffett is not the only notable investor with an interest in LSXMA. Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), and Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio) also hold positions in the company. However, Berkshire Hathaway remains the largest shareholder among them, demonstrating Buffett's significant influence and conviction in the stock.

Financial Health and Future Prospects of LSXMA

Liberty SiriusXM Group's financial health is assessed through various ranks: a Financial Strength rank of 4/10, a Profitability Rank of 8/10, and a Growth Rank of 7/10. The company's future performance potential is further supported by a GF Score of 80/100, indicating good outperformance potential.

Conclusion

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent investment in Liberty SiriusXM Group underscores his commitment to value investing and his belief in the company's future. For value investors, this move is a noteworthy development, as it may signal potential growth and stability in LSXMA's market performance. As always, Buffett's investment decisions are closely watched, and this addition to Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio could have broader implications for the stock's valuation and investor interest.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.