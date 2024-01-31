Silgan Holdings Inc. Reports Full Year 2023 Earnings, Anticipates Growth in 2024

Despite Market Challenges, Silgan Delivers Strong Performance and Plans for Cost Reductions and Growth

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: Reported $6.0 billion for full year 2023, a decrease from $6.4 billion in 2022.
  • Net Income: Achieved $326.0 million, or $2.98 per diluted share, compared to $340.8 million, or $3.07 per diluted share in the previous year.
  • Adjusted Net Income: Adjusted net income per diluted share was $3.40 for 2023 after certain adjustments.
  • Dividends and Share Repurchases: Returned over $250 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.
  • Cost Reduction Program: Announced a multi-year $50 million cost reduction program to enhance profitability.
  • Free Cash Flow: Reported $356.7 million in 2023, with expectations of growth in 2024.
  • 2024 Outlook: Estimates adjusted net income per diluted share for 2024 to be in the range of $3.55 to $3.75.
Article's Main Image

On January 31, 2024, Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN, Financial), a leader in sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods, released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. Despite a challenging economic environment and unprecedented volume fluctuations, Silgan reported a robust financial performance, with net sales of $6.0 billion and net income of $326.0 million, or $2.98 per diluted share. This performance reflects a slight decline from the previous year's net sales of $6.4 billion and net income of $340.8 million, or $3.07 per diluted share.

Silgan Holdings manufactures approximately half of North America's metal food containers, serving major customers like Campbell Soup, Nestle, and Del Monte. The company also produces plastic dispensers and containers for personal and healthcare products, as well as metal and plastic lids and caps through its closures business.

The company's financial achievements, including a record annual adjusted EBIT in its Metal Containers segment, underscore its resilience and strategic focus on high-value dispensing products. These achievements are particularly significant in the Packaging & Containers industry, where innovation, cost efficiency, and sustainable practices are increasingly important.

1753350418903232512.png

Financial Performance Highlights

For the full year of 2023, Silgan's adjusted net income per diluted share was $3.40, reflecting adjustments that increased net income per diluted share by $0.42. The company's 10-year CAGR for adjusted EPS stands at 10 percent, demonstrating consistent growth and shareholder value creation. The fourth quarter results showed net sales of $1.3 billion, a decrease of 8% compared to the same period in the prior year, predominantly due to lower volumes. However, net income for the fourth quarter was $64.4 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, an increase from $24.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adam Greenlee, President and CEO of Silgan, commented on the company's performance, stating:

"The Silgan team navigated yet another year of unprecedented volume fluctuations and volatile market conditions, and delivered strong performance in a challenging economic environment. We are pleased to have achieved the second highest annual adjusted earnings in the Company’s history, and our robust and reliable cash generation allowed us to return over $250 million to shareholders during the year."

Looking ahead, Silgan anticipates earnings and free cash flow growth in 2024, with a multi-year $50 million cost reduction program underway. The company has also seen early signs of recovery from customer destocking activities that impacted 2023, with favorable trends expected to continue improving in the first half of the year.

Financial Statements and Outlook

From the income statement, Silgan reported a gross profit of $992.6 million for 2023, with selling, general, and administrative expenses amounting to $384.4 million. The balance sheet shows a strong position with total assets of $7.6 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $642.9 million. The company's total liabilities and stockholders' equity also stand at $7.6 billion.

The cash flow statement reveals net cash provided by operating activities of $482.6 million for 2023, with free cash flow of $356.7 million. Capital expenditures were reported at $226.8 million for the year.

For 2024, Silgan expects adjusted net income per diluted share to range between $3.55 and $3.75, marking a 7% increase at the midpoint over 2023. The company also anticipates higher volumes in the Dispensing and Specialty Closures and Metal Containers segments, with comparable volumes in the Custom Containers segment to the prior year. Free cash flow for 2024 is estimated to be approximately $375 million.

Investors and interested parties can access the webcast of Silgan's conference call discussing the 2023 results and the outlook for 2024 on the company's website.

For a detailed analysis of Silgan Holdings Inc's financial performance and future prospects, visit GuruFocus.com for comprehensive reports and investment insights.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Silgan Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.