Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Reports Solid Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Results; Plans for Future Growth

Despite Challenges, BMY Shows Revenue Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Summary
  • Q4 Revenue: $11.5 billion, a 1% increase year-over-year.
  • Full-Year Revenue: $45.0 billion, a 2% decrease year-over-year.
  • GAAP EPS: Q4 at $0.87, Full-Year at $3.86, reflecting a 31% increase for the full year.
  • Non-GAAP EPS: Q4 at $1.70, Full-Year at $7.51, indicating resilience in adjusted earnings.
  • New Product Portfolio: Q4 revenues increased by 66% to $1.1 billion, driven by demand across the portfolio.
  • Strategic Acquisitions: Planned acquisitions of Karuna Therapeutics and RayzeBio, and completion of Mirati Therapeutics purchase.
  • 2024 Guidance: Expects revenue growth in low single-digits; Non-GAAP EPS range $7.10 to $7.40.
Article's Main Image

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY, Financial) released its 8-K filing on February 2, 2024, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a leader in the discovery, development, and marketing of drugs for various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders, has shown a strong performance in the face of industry challenges. With a significant portion of its sales coming from the U.S. market, BMY's strategic focus on immuno-oncology has been a key driver of its growth.

1753406344343482368.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

BMY's fourth-quarter revenues saw a modest increase to $11.5 billion, up 1% from the previous year, while full-year revenues experienced a slight decline to $45.0 billion. The company's GAAP EPS for the full year showed a notable increase of 31% to $3.86, with non-GAAP EPS at $7.51, down 2% from the previous year. The performance reflects the strength of BMY's in-line and new product portfolio, which saw a 9% increase in Q4 revenues to $9.8 billion and a 7% increase for the full year to $37.9 billion.

Despite these achievements, BMY faced challenges, including lower sales of Revlimid and a decrease in gross margin due to product mix and lower hedge settlement gains. The company's strategic acquisitions and pipeline advancements, such as the U.S. approval of Augtyro and FDA acceptance of sBLAs for Breyanzi, are crucial steps to overcome these obstacles and ensure long-term growth.

Strategic Acquisitions and Pipeline Advancements

BMY has strengthened its long-term growth profile through multiple transactions, including the planned acquisitions of Karuna Therapeutics and RayzeBio, and the strategic collaboration with SystImmune. The completion of the Mirati Therapeutics purchase diversifies BMY's oncology portfolio, adding promising clinical assets to its pipeline.

"We saw good performance in the fourth quarter from our in-line and new products and took several actions to strengthen the company and build a foundation for sustainable growth," said Christopher Boerner, Ph.D., chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. "In 2024, our focus is on delivering strong commercial execution and accelerating opportunities that enhance our growth profile in the middle of the decade and beyond."

2024 Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead to 2024, BMY provides guidance with revenues expected to increase by low single-digits and a non-GAAP EPS range of $7.10 to $7.40, excluding the impact of pending transactions. This guidance reflects the company's confidence in its commercial execution and growth opportunities.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, BMY's latest earnings report showcases a company that is navigating industry challenges with strategic foresight. The company's focus on expanding its product portfolio and making key acquisitions positions it well for future growth, making it a noteworthy consideration for investment portfolios.

For more detailed information and analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY, Financial)'s financial results, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co for further details.

