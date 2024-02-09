What's Driving Twist Bioscience Corp's Surprising 113% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST, Financial) has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price, with a 2.50% gain over the past week and an impressive 112.74% increase over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $2.08 billion, with a current stock price of $36.05. Despite this upward trajectory, the GF Value suggests caution, labeling the stock as a Possible Value Trap and advising investors to think twice before making a move. The GF Value, which was previously at $83.06, has now adjusted to $61.36, reflecting a potential overvaluation of the stock.

Company Overview

Twist Bioscience Corp operates within the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry, focusing on revolutionizing synthetic DNA synthesis. The company's innovative platform is designed to produce high-quality synthetic DNA at a faster rate and more affordably than traditional methods. This technology has significant industrial applications and is primarily utilized by researchers in the United States, which is the company's largest revenue-generating region. The recent stock performance of Twist Bioscience Corp has caught the attention of investors, signaling a potential shift in the synthetic biology market.

1753437507124621312.png

Assessing Profitability

Twist Bioscience's Profitability Rank is currently at a low 2 out of 10, with an Operating Margin of -84.41%, which, despite being negative, fares better than 26.55% of 226 companies in the industry. The company's ROE stands at -29.06%, ROA at -23.73%, and ROIC at -48.81%, each outperforming a portion of their industry peers. These figures suggest that while Twist Bioscience is making strides in its sector, profitability remains a significant challenge for the company.

1753437524786835456.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is more promising at 6 out of 10. Twist Bioscience has demonstrated a solid 23.30% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share and an even more robust 31.70% 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share. However, the company's EPS growth rates are negative, with a -3.10% 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate and a -4.70% 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate. Despite these negative EPS growth rates, the company's revenue growth outpaces a significant number of its industry counterparts, indicating potential for future profitability improvements.

1753437541576634368.png

Significant Shareholders

Notable investors in Twist Bioscience include Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio), holding 7,213,257 shares, representing a 12.48% share percentage. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 1,094,758 shares, accounting for 1.89% of the company's shares. Lastly, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) holds a smaller stake of 42,598 shares, equating to 0.07%. The involvement of these prominent investors could signal confidence in the company's long-term strategy and may influence the stock's performance.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Twist Bioscience stands out with a market cap significantly higher than OPKO Health Inc (OPK, Financial) at $678.835 million and Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT, Financial) at $728.529 million, but slightly above Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN, Financial) at $1.92 billion. This positioning within the industry suggests that Twist Bioscience is a leading player, yet it operates in a competitive environment where innovation and financial health are crucial for maintaining its edge.

Conclusion

In summary, Twist Bioscience Corp's stock has seen a substantial gain in a short period, which may attract investors looking for growth opportunities. However, the company's profitability metrics and GF Value indicate potential risks that should not be overlooked. The significant growth in revenue and the backing of influential shareholders may provide some reassurance, but the competitive nature of the industry and the company's financial health warrant careful consideration. Investors should weigh these factors thoroughly before deciding on the potential of Twist Bioscience Corp as an investment opportunity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
