Yacktman Asset Management Adjusts Portfolio, Weatherford International PLC Sees Significant Reduction

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights from Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest 13F Filing for Q4 2023

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), known for its disciplined value investing approach, has revealed its 13F holdings for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Austin, Texas-based firm, led by a team of seasoned investment professionals, focuses on acquiring high-quality companies at reasonable prices. With a philosophy centered on long-term returns and risk management, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s latest portfolio adjustments offer a glimpse into their strategic decisions during a dynamic market period.

1753463720262135808.png

Key Position Increases

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) has bolstered its positions in 11 stocks. Noteworthy increases include:

  • Kenvue Inc (KVUE, Financial), where an additional 1,635,395 shares were acquired, bringing the total to 5,409,457 shares. This represents a substantial 43.33% increase in share count and a 0.33% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $116,465,610.
  • The S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY, Financial) saw an addition of 49,663 shares, resulting in a total of 57,814 shares. This adjustment marks a significant 609.29% increase in share count, with a total value of $27,479,570.

Key Position Reductions

Conversely, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in 46 stocks. The most significant reductions include:

  • Weatherford International PLC (WFRD, Financial) saw a reduction of 842,500 shares, leading to a 37.83% decrease in shares and a 0.75% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $92.97 during the quarter and has seen a -12.05% return over the past three months and -10.90% year-to-date.
  • Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) was reduced by 136,340 shares, equating to a 7.69% reduction in shares and a 0.42% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $355.93 during the quarter, with a return of 17.25% over the past three months and 8.38% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 70 stocks. The top holdings included 9.1% in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ, Financial), 5.72% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT), 4.99% in Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), 4.85% in U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL.B, Financial), and 4.04% in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated across nine industries: Energy, Consumer Defensive, Communication Services, Financial Services, Technology, Industrials, Basic Materials, Healthcare, and Consumer Cyclical.

1753463789552037888.png

1753463812360663040.png

The strategic moves by Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), particularly the significant reduction in Weatherford International PLC, reflect the firm's ongoing commitment to value investing and portfolio optimization. Investors and potential members of GuruFocus.com can gain valuable insights from these adjustments, which are indicative of the firm's market outlook and investment strategy.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.