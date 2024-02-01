Peloton Interactive Inc Director Karen Boone Sells 50,000 Shares

On February 1, 2024, Karen Boone, a director at Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Peloton Interactive Inc is a company that provides interactive fitness products, including the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, along with a subscription service that provides a comprehensive library of fitness classes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Peloton Interactive Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 32 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Peloton Interactive Inc were trading at $4.33, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.525 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.38, with a GF Value of $11.38, suggesting that Peloton Interactive Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

