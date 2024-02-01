EVP, CFO Sean Quinn Sells 6,959 Shares of Cimpress PLC (CMPR)

On February 1, 2024, Sean Quinn, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial), executed a sale of 6,959 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail within the provided SEC Filing.

Cimpress PLC is a global leader in mass customization. The company empowers individual expression by making it affordable and accessible to customize physical products for businesses and consumers. Its portfolio of brands includes Vistaprint, Albelli, and others, which provide a wide range of products and services for small businesses and consumers, from print, signage, and marketing materials to gifts, apparel, and packaging.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 39,985 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Sean Quinn is part of a broader trend within the company's insider transaction history. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 8 insider sells.

On the valuation front, shares of Cimpress PLC were trading at $90 on the day of the insider's sale, resulting in a market cap of $2.336 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.29, indicating that Cimpress PLC is modestly overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $69.81.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Cimpress PLC may consider the insider's recent transaction as part of their assessment of the stock, alongside the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

