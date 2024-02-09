Dear Investor,

During the second half of the year our International Portfolio was up 9% versus 4% for its Benchmark, the BBG Europe Developed Markets1, and our Iberian Portfolio was up 9% versus 7% for the Index2.

This brings returns in 2023 to 12% for the International Portfolio and 23% for the Iberian Portfolio, continuing the positive trajectory we have been on since the second half of 2020.

As you know, at Cobas AM we don't try to predict what the stock market will do, and we can't influence or know when and how returns will be delivered. But with the portfolios we have today, and the value embedded in them, we are convinced that those returns will happen.

What we can influence is the target value2 of our funds, which we have managed to increase by 8% for the International Portfolio and 13% for the Iberian Portfolio this year, to EUR 264 and EUR 256 per shares respectively.

This means that the International Portfolio trades on average at P/E 5.5x and the Iberian Portfolio at P/E 7.7x2.

Furthermore, it is important to note that we are not paying such low multiples at the cost of buying low quality or financially troubled companies. The average ROCE2 of the companies in our International Portfolio is 32% and 25% in the Iberian Portfolio. More than 40% of the companies in the International Portfolio have net cash (23% for the Iberian Portfolio) and the average debt is 0.3x Net Debt/EBITDA for the International Portfolio and 0.5x for the Iberian Portfolio. This means that we have quality portfolios, with a lot of potential, but also low risk and de-correlated with the market, as was clearly seen in 2022.

In fact, if we focus on the last two years, we see how our International Portfolio has behaved more in line with what our funds have historically done, rising in years when the market falls and doing similarly to the market in years when it rises. In 2022, with the US market down almost 20% and the European market down 10%, our International Portfolio gained 11%. In 2023, our portfolio is up 12%, a performance very similar to that of the European stock markets (the Stoxx 600 is up 13% for the year).

We cannot know when value will be recognised in our companies, but what we do know from our experience of more than three decades of investing is that the combination of quality business at attractive prices is a winning formula. All it takes is patience and a long-term entrepreneurial mindset, and to illustrate this we will look at the example of Elecnor.

Elecnor (XMAD:ENO, Financial) is a company we have known for more than 30 years, during which time it has proven to be a quality and well-managed business. It has been present in our portfolios since the beginning of Cobas AM, because the difference between price and value was very striking, a difference that has been accentuated over the last few years.

The company, originally from the Basque Country, started as an engineering company and then diversified by investing in the power transmission lines sector (Celeo) and renewable energies (Enerfin).

They are currently closing the sale of Enerfin at a valuation of around 14-15 euros per-share. This transaction has led to a 90% increase in the value of the shares in the last year, reaching 19 euros per share at present. It is noteworthy that this appreciation comes after six years with the share practically flat, fluctuating between 10-12 euros. During this period, although the company continued to generate value, the market did not recognise it.

The sale of Enerfin has been at a very attractive price, but the most interesting thing is that the rest of the businesses (Engineering and Celeo) would implicitly be worth, according to the market, only 4-5 euros per share. A valuation that we do not believe to be correct. Celeo alone has been valued by APG, one of the largest funds in Europe and Elecnor's partner in Celeo, at approximately 7 euros per share, to which the value of the Engineering division should be added. This generated 130 million euros of EBITDA (net of central costs) in 2022. Assuming any reasonable multiple to value this division, it is obvious that Elecnor, despite the +90% in the last year, is still undervalued and therefore continues to have an important weight in our portfolios.

The case of Elecnor and the takeover bids we have received this year (Exmar, Talgo, Gaslog, Taro, FCC, Prosegur and Applus, discussed in our letter of the first half of the year) are good examples of what could happen to our portfolios. When you have portfolios at 5-7x earnings, it is normal for events to happen that cause the gap between price and value to narrow.

Although we cannot predict when or what might happen, experience tells us that revaluations do happen, sometimes very quickly. We are therefore optimistic about the future of our portfolios and have our savings invested in Cobas AM funds.

OUR INVESTMENT IN ASIA

Commentary by Francisco García Paramés

During the last four months of 2023 I had the opportunity to work from Singapore. It has been very productive months.

Thanks to the presence of our colleague Mingkun Chan in Shanghai, around 14% of our International Portfolio is invested in Asian companies.

In the column, the composition of our investment in Asia at the end of 2023.

I would highlight several points from my stay in Singapore: First, the realisation that the engine of global growth is there.

In a context of zero growth in Europe and moderate growth in the United States (underpinned by strong growth in public spending), in Asia we see continued growth of 5%, supported by China, India and the ASEAN countries.

Moreover, this development has occurred despite the sharp slowdown in China's real estate sector, probably the engine of growth in previous eras. That both China and the other countries have been able to grow, despite these headwinds, can be explained by the strength and dynamism of their economies.

Let us remember that these countries have a population of 3 billion people and a per capita income that is still very low, so the potential for growth is very high.

Together with Mingkun, we have been able to visit all the Asian companies in our portfolio after 5 years. They are all good companies, well managed, but the visits have allowed us to convey our view on capital allocation, with a focus on a preference for share buybacks.

We also had the opportunity to visit important assets of non-Asian companies such as some assets of Golar (GLNG, Financial), BW Offshore (OSL:BWO, Financial) and Wilhelmsen Services.

Finally, we noted the progressive change in corporate governance in Japan and South Korea. In Hong Kong, given its Anglo-Saxon culture and tradition, such governance is acceptable, but this is not the case in other countries.

This is why initiatives such as the one taken by the new CEO of the Japanese Stock Exchange, Hiromi Jamaji, requiring an action plan for companies trading below book value, are a good example of the improvements we can expect.

Also, in South Korea we see that virtually all large companies have started share buyback and cancellation programmes. Another good sign.

All in all, it seems very important to keep a close eye on what is happening in this geographical area, because although in the short term we are not likely to increase our investments in Asia, simply because the potential of the fund is enormous, in the medium-term good opportunities are bound to arise.

Our Portfolios

At Cobas AM we manage three portfolios: the International Portfolio, which invests in companies worldwide excluding those listed in Spain and Portugal; the Iberian Portfolio, which invests in companies listed in Spain and Portugal or which have their core operations in the Iberian; and finally, the Large Cap Portfolio, which invests in companies globally and in which at least 70% are companies with a market capitalisation of more than 4 billion euros.

Please note that the target value of our funds is based on internal estimates and Cobas AM does not guarantee that these estimates are correct or will be achieved. Invest-ments are made in securities that the managers believe are undervalued. However, there is no guarantee that the-se securities are actually undervalued or, if so, that their prices will perform as the managers expect.

These three portfolios are used to construct the various equity funds we manage as at 31st December 2023.

International Portfolio

During the second half of 2023 our International Portfolio returned +9.4%, compared to +4.0% for its benchmark, the BBG Europe Developed Markets. The annual returns were +11.7% and +15.8%, respectively1.

Of note was the contribution to this performance of companies such as Babcock (LSE:BAB, Financial), which rose 44% in the year, Maire Tecnimont (MIL:MAIRE, Financial), Danieli (MIL:DAN, Financial) and Wilhelmsen. On the negative side, we find 3R Petroleum (BSP:RRRP3, Financial), which fell 25%, and other smaller companies, some of which fell more than 40%.

During the first half of the year, we exited five stocks which, in aggregate, had an aggregate weight of close to 6% and entered four stocks with an aggregate weight of close to 3%.

Thanks to the volatility of the market and the rotation we have carried out during the half year, the target value1 of the International Portfolio has increased by just over 6%, to around €264/share, which implies a potential1 revaluation of 149%.

As a result of this potential, we remain invested at around 98%. The whole portfolio trades at an estimated P/E1 2024 of 5.5x versus 13.0x of its benchmark, and has a ROCE1 close to 32%, which is indicative of the quality of the businesses in the portfolio.

Iberian Portfolio

The Iberian Portfolio's net asset value performance in the second half of 2023 was +9.4% compared to +7.5% for its benchmark. The full year returns were +22.7% and 24.9%, respectively1.

The company that contributed most to the portfolio's good performance was Elecnor, which, as mentioned above, rose 90%. Iberpapel (XMAD:IBG, Financial) also did particularly well, up 45%. Of the companies with more weight in the portfolio, the ones that most detracted from our performance were Vocento (XMAD:VOC, Financial), which fell 7% in the year, and Almirall (XMAD:ALM, Financial), which fell almost 5%.

The Iberian Portfolio has remained stable in terms of inflows and outflows. We exited a company which, at the end of June, had a weighting of close to 1.5% and we entered two companies which at the end of December had a weighting of close to 2%. However, it should be noted that we sold part of our position in Elecnor due to its strong revaluation.

During the first half of the year, we adjusted the target value1 of the Iberian Portfolio upwards by nearly 4% to €256 per holding. After this adjustment, the potential1 upside stands at 110%.

We are nearly 98% invested in the Iberian Portfolio which trades at an estimated P/E1 2024 of 7.7x versus 10.8x its ben-chmark and has a ROCE1 of close to 25%.

Large Cap Portfolio

During the second half of 2023 our Large Company Portfolio returned +7.4% versus +6.2% for the BBG Developed Markets benchmark. The 2023 returns were +7.6% and +19.5% respectively1.

Companies such as Hyundai Motor (XKRX:005380, Financial) (+53% in 2023) and Continental (XTER:CON) (+41%) contributed very positively to the portfolio's performance. On the other hand, Organon (OGN), which fell 47%, and Bayer (XTER:BAYN) (-28%) contributed negatively.

In the Large Companies Portfolio, we fully sold five companies which at the end of June had an aggregate weighting of close to 6%; these sales enabled us to finance the entry into three new companies which at the end of December had an aggregate weighting of close to 5%.

During the first half of the year, we have slightly adjusted upwards the target value1 of the Large Companies Portfolio by around 3% to €235/share. This represents an upside potential1 of 137%.

We are nearly 99% invested in the Large Companies Portfolio. Overall, the portfolio trades at an estimated P/E1 2024 of 6.1x versus 17.3x its benchmark and has a ROCE1 of 31%.