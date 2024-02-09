United States Lime & Minerals Inc Reports Robust Revenue and Net Income Growth for Q4 and Full Year 2023

USLM Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Amidst Rising Production Costs

Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 revenue increased by 12.7% to $65.7 million, and full-year revenue rose by 19.1% to $281.3 million.
  • Gross Profit Surge: Gross profit for Q4 jumped by 40.4% to $23.6 million, with full-year gross profit up by 46.2% to $102.9 million.
  • Net Income Spike: Net income soared by 57.5% in Q4 to $17.0 million and by 64.1% for the full year to $74.5 million.
  • Earnings Per Share: Diluted EPS for Q4 was $2.98, and for the full year, it was $13.06, marking significant increases from the previous year.
  • Dividend Increase: The quarterly cash dividend was raised to $0.25 per share, payable on March 15, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On February 2, 2024, United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a key player in the manufacturing of lime and limestone products, reported significant increases in both quarterly and annual revenues, gross profits, and net income despite facing headwinds from reduced demand in certain customer segments.

1753536575364558848.png

Financial Performance Highlights

USLM's revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $65.7 million, a 12.7% increase from the $58.3 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The full-year revenue also saw a substantial rise, reaching $281.3 million, up 19.1% from $236.2 million in 2022. This growth was primarily attributed to increased average selling prices for the company's lime and limestone products, which offset the decreased sales volumes experienced in the fourth quarter and full year.

The company's gross profit for the fourth quarter stood at $23.6 million, marking a 40.4% increase from the fourth quarter of 2022. The annual gross profit also reflected a significant uptick, with a 46.2% rise to $102.9 million. These improvements in gross profit were primarily due to the increased revenues, though they were partially offset by heightened production costs, including expenses related to energy, labor, and supplies.

Operational Challenges and Financial Metrics

Despite the positive financial outcomes, USLM faced challenges in the form of reduced demand from industrial and construction customers, which continued to create headwinds in the fourth quarter. However, increased demand from roofing and oil and gas services customers provided a counterbalance to the overall decrease in volume. Timothy W. Byrne, President and CEO, acknowledged these challenges and indicated that soft construction demand, particularly from commercial building, is expected to persist through at least the first half of 2024.

From an operational standpoint, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a slight increase of 1.9% in the fourth quarter to $4.6 million, and a 12.1% increase for the full year to $17.4 million, mainly due to increased personnel expenses. Other (income) expense, net, also increased significantly due to higher interest rates earned on higher average balances of cash and cash equivalents.

Net income for USLM showed a remarkable increase, with the fourth quarter reaching $17.0 million ($2.98 per share diluted), up 57.5% from the previous year, and the full year net income at $74.5 million ($13.06 per share diluted), a 64.1% increase. These figures reflect the company's ability to effectively manage its pricing strategy and cost structure amidst market fluctuations.

Dividend and Shareholder Returns

In line with the strong financial performance, USLM's Board of Directors declared an increased regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock, demonstrating confidence in the company's financial health and a commitment to delivering shareholder value.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc operates lime and limestone plants and distribution facilities across several states, serving a diverse range of industries. The company's ability to navigate the complexities of the market and deliver increased shareholder returns, despite the challenges, positions it as a resilient player in the building materials industry.

Investors and stakeholders can find more detailed financial information and insights in the full 8-K filing provided by United States Lime & Minerals Inc.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from United States Lime & Minerals Inc for further details.

