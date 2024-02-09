Blue Bird Corp CEO Phil Horlock Sells 75,000 Shares

Phil Horlock, CEO of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD), has sold 75,000 shares of the company on February 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Blue Bird Corp is known for its role as a leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services for the school bus market.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 209,749 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history at Blue Bird Corp indicates a pattern of 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Blue Bird Corp were trading at $31, giving the company a market cap of $995.258 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 41.77, which is above both the industry median of 16.37 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.29, with a current trading price of $31 and a GuruFocus Value of $24.11. This indicates that Blue Bird Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling pattern observed among the company's insiders.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value estimate.

