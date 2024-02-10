Teladoc Health Inc Insider Sells Company Shares

Laizer Kornwasser, PRESIDENT, ENTERPRISE GROWTH at Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC, Financial), executed a sale of 7,882 shares in the company on February 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Teladoc Health Inc is a multinational telemedicine and virtual healthcare company. The company offers a range of services and solutions covering medical consultations via phone, video calls, or a mobile app, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, and health data analytics among others. It aims to provide accessible and high-quality healthcare, reducing costs for patients and insurance providers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 43,769 shares of Teladoc Health Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 64 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Teladoc Health Inc were trading at $19.18, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.276 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.4, with a GF Value of $47.69. This valuation suggests that Teladoc Health Inc is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice, according to GuruFocus's metrics.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

