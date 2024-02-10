Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO, Christopher Anzalone, sold 57,499 shares of the company on January 31, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $32.35 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,860,867.65. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines to treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 266,472 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates 0 insider buys and 24 insider sells. On the valuation front, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $32.35 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $3.957 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.81, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value of $39.78. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

