Delta Air Lines Inc CEO Edward Bastian Sells 71,840 Shares

On February 1, 2024, CEO Edward Bastian executed a sale of 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL, Financial). The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed through the SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions that have occurred over the past year at Delta Air Lines Inc.

Delta Air Lines Inc, with a market cap of $25.726 billion, is a major American airline company. The company provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. Delta Air Lines is known for its extensive domestic and international network, operating over 5,400 flights daily and serving an extensive network of domestic and international destinations.

Over the past year, the insider, Edward Bastian, has sold a total of 71,840 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider's recent sale on February 1, 2024, is part of a broader pattern of insider transactions at Delta Air Lines Inc.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Delta Air Lines Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 5 insider buys and 10 insider sells during this period.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc were trading at $39.2. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 5.59, which is lower than the industry median of 13.46 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $51.05, Delta Air Lines Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

