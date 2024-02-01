On February 1, 2024, Deborah Marson, EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Iron Mountain Inc is a global business dedicated to storing, protecting, and managing information and assets. Organizations across the globe trust Iron Mountain to store and protect their information due to the company's robust solutions portfolio that includes records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure shredding, and data centers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,756 shares and has not made any purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 37 insider sells for Iron Mountain Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Iron Mountain Inc were trading at $67.43, resulting in a market capitalization of $20,182.319 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 73.53, which is above both the industry median of 17.965 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

Iron Mountain Inc's stock price of $67.43 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $58.49 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.