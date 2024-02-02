Rockwell Automation Inc's Sr.VP, Chief Revenue Officer Scott Genereux Sells Company Shares

On February 2, 2024, Scott Genereux, Sr.VP, Chief Revenue Officer of Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK, Financial), executed a sale of 955 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Rockwell Automation Inc is a provider of industrial automation and information technology. The company's suite of products includes controls, safety, sensing, and visualization solutions, among others, designed to help industrial customers become more productive and sustainable. Rockwell Automation operates primarily in two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,217 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 40 insider sells for Rockwell Automation Inc.

1753601883198615552.png

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Rockwell Automation Inc were trading at $262.83, resulting in a market cap of $30.711 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 25.50, which is above both the industry median of 20.54 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $262.83 and a GuruFocus Value of $336.91, Rockwell Automation Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.78, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

1753601900185546752.png

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider at Rockwell Automation Inc, along with the overall trend of insider transactions, may be of interest to stakeholders following the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
