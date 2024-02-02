On February 2, 2024, Scott Genereux, Sr.VP, Chief Revenue Officer of Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK, Financial), executed a sale of 955 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Rockwell Automation Inc is a provider of industrial automation and information technology. The company's suite of products includes controls, safety, sensing, and visualization solutions, among others, designed to help industrial customers become more productive and sustainable. Rockwell Automation operates primarily in two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,217 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 40 insider sells for Rockwell Automation Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Rockwell Automation Inc were trading at $262.83, resulting in a market cap of $30.711 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 25.50, which is above both the industry median of 20.54 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $262.83 and a GuruFocus Value of $336.91, Rockwell Automation Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.78, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider at Rockwell Automation Inc, along with the overall trend of insider transactions, may be of interest to stakeholders following the company.

