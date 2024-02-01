TransMedics Group Inc CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 15,000 Shares

On February 1, 2024, Stephen Gordon, the CFO of TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

TransMedics Group Inc is a medical technology company that specializes in developing products for organ transplant therapy. The company's flagship product, the Organ Care System, is designed to preserve organ function and improve transplant outcomes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not purchased any shares of TransMedics Group Inc.

The insider transaction history for TransMedics Group Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 29 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the recent sale by the insider, shares of TransMedics Group Inc were trading at $85.45, resulting in a market cap of $2.875 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.49, with a GF Value of $173.08, indicating that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus' valuation.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

