Jolene Marshall, Chief Legal Officer of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR), executed a sale of 2,247 shares in the company on February 1, 2024, as reported in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 17,246 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

Smartsheet Inc is a software company that provides a cloud-based platform for work execution, enabling teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at scale, resulting in more efficient processes and better business outcomes.

The insider transaction history for Smartsheet Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year, with 24 insider sells and only 1 insider buy recorded.

On the valuation front, Smartsheet Inc's shares were trading at $45.03 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $6.143 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.77, with a GF Value of $58.24, suggesting that Smartsheet Inc is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

