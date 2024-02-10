Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders, has reported an insider sell transaction. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider, CFO Matt Abernethy, sold 1,283 shares of the company on January 31, 2024.

The transaction was executed at a price of $140.72 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $180,563.76. Following this transaction, the insider's total holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, Matt Abernethy has sold a total of 32,003 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 55 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's market cap stands at $13.918 billion, with the stock trading at $140.72 on the day of the insider's recent sale.

The company's price-earnings ratio is currently 76.20, which is above the industry median of 21.785 but below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Based on the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $151.32, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling pattern observed among the company's insiders, which may be of interest to current and potential investors.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, supporting the assessment that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is currently Fairly Valued.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.