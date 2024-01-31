Director Heath Lukatch Sells 5,000 Shares of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

On January 31, 2024, Heath Lukatch, a Director at Vaxcyte Inc, executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

Vaxcyte Inc, the company in question, is a biotechnology firm focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines. The company's pipeline includes candidates for a variety of infectious diseases, with an emphasis on improving health outcomes by enhancing vaccine efficacy and expanding coverage against challenging pathogens.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where Vaxcyte Inc has seen a total of 22 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Vaxcyte Inc were trading at $71.5 each, which places the company's market capitalization at approximately $7.162 billion.

The insider's recent sale contributes to the ongoing trend of insider transactions at Vaxcyte Inc. Investors often monitor insider buying and selling behaviors as an indicator of a company's internal perspective on current stock valuations and future prospects.

