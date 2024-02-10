On February 2, 2024, Director Kenneth Dahlberg executed a sale of 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Teledyne Technologies Inc is a provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. The company's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe.

The insider transaction history for Teledyne Technologies Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 16 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Teledyne Technologies Inc were trading at $432.91, giving the company a market cap of $20.418 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 23.39, which is above the industry median of 21.685 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $432.91 and a GuruFocus Value of $464.18, Teledyne Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.