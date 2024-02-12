Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Dividend Performance of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPCMF, Financial)

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPCMF) recently announced a dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on 2024-03-14, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-05. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Do?

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust was established in July 2022 as a result of the merger between Mapletree Commercial Trust and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust. The trust has a diversified portfolio of 18 properties, which includes business parks, offices and retail malls across Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, and South Korea. The trust is externally managed by MPACT Management, a subsidiary of its sponsor, which owns around a 56% stake in the trust.

A Glimpse at Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's Dividend History

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2019, currently distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.97% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.81%, indicating an expectation of slightly decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was 10.00%, which decreased to 3.60% per year over a five-year horizon. The 5-year yield on cost of Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust stock as of today is approximately 8.32%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of the dividend is a crucial factor for investors. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently at 1.51, which may raise concerns regarding the sustainability of the company's dividend. However, the company's profitability rank of 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, along with a decade of positive net income, suggests good profitability prospects.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's growth rank of 7 out of 10 indicates a promising growth trajectory. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of approximately 3.20% per year outperform 61.09% of global competitors. However, the 3-year EPS growth rate shows a decline of about -18.00% per year, and the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -18.70% also raises concerns, with both metrics outperforming less than a quarter of global competitors.

Next Steps in Evaluating Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's Dividend Profile

Considering Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust's dividend payments, growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics, investors should weigh the potential risks and rewards. While the trust's dividend history and profitability rank are positive indicators, the payout ratio and some growth metrics may require careful analysis. Investors seeking to diversify their portfolio with high-dividend-yielding stocks can utilize tools like the High Dividend Yield Screener available for GuruFocus Premium users.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.