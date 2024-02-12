Bowlero Corp (BOWL) Announces Mixed Q2 Results and Initiates Dividend

Revenue Climbs, Net Loss Widens, and Share Repurchase Program Expanded

10 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q2 revenue rose 11.8% year-over-year to $305.7 million.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $63.5 million due to non-cash earnout expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased to $103.1 million from $97.0 million in the prior year.
  • Expansion: Added 3 new locations, bringing the total to 350.
  • Share Repurchases: Bought back approximately 19.6 million shares in the first half of FY 2024.
  • Dividend Initiated: Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share.
  • FY 2024 Guidance: Expects revenue growth of 10% to 15%, with Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32% to 34%.
Article's Main Image

1754488283863347200.png

Bowlero Corp (BOWL, Financial) released its 8-K filing on February 5, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2024, which ended on December 31, 2023. The company, a leading operator of bowling entertainment centers, reported an 11.8% increase in revenue to $305.7 million compared to the same period last year, and a significant 65.4% increase compared to the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2020.

Despite the revenue growth, Bowlero faced a net loss of $63.5 million, a stark contrast to the prior year's income of $1.4 million. This loss was primarily attributed to a $64.1 million expense from the non-cash impact of earnouts. However, the company's Adjusted EBITDA showed resilience, climbing to $103.1 million from $97.0 million in the prior year, indicating a strong underlying operational performance.

Bowlero's expansion strategy continued with the addition of three new locations during the quarter, two from acquisitions and one new build-out, contributing to a total of 21 new centers for the year. As of February 5, 2024, Bowlero operates 350 locations, reinforcing its presence in the travel and leisure industry.

The company's financial achievements are particularly important as they demonstrate Bowlero's ability to grow and scale its operations, even in a challenging economic environment. The growth in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA suggests that Bowlero is effectively managing its resources and capitalizing on market opportunities.

From the income statement, the increase in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are key highlights, while the balance sheet shows a healthy cash position of $189.9 million as of December 31, 2023. The cash flow statement details the company's financial maneuvers, including the repurchase of approximately 19.6 million shares in the first half of FY 2024, reflecting confidence in its stock value.

"Second quarter fiscal year 2024 saw double-digit total growth, amplifying our ability to grow the business despite difficult comparatives as we come out of the record breaking COVID rebound," said Thomas Shannon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bowlero. He also highlighted the successful acquisition of Lucky Strike and the positive performance of the event business.

Bowlero's CFO, Bobby Lavan, noted the strategic financial moves made during the quarter, including a sale-leaseback transaction that bolstered liquidity and enabled the company to pay down debt and fund acquisitions.

The company's performance reflects a strategic balance between growth and profitability, with investments in new locations and acquisitions driving revenue, while share repurchases and the initiation of a dividend program demonstrate a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Value investors may find Bowlero's approach to growth, combined with its initiation of a dividend and share repurchase program, an attractive proposition. The company's focus on expanding its high-revenue properties and prudent financial management positions it as a noteworthy player in the travel and leisure sector.

For a more detailed analysis of Bowlero Corp (BOWL, Financial)'s financials and future prospects, investors are encouraged to visit GuruFocus.com for comprehensive reports and investment tools.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bowlero Corp for further details.

