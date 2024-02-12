What's Driving AppLovin Corp's Surprising 23% Stock Rally?

AppLovin Corp (APP, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with its notable stock performance. The company's market capitalization stands at a robust $15.4 billion, with the current stock price at $45.86. Over the past week, AppLovin's stock has experienced a 3.52% gain, and looking at the past three months, the stock has surged by an impressive 22.75%. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently fairly valued, with a GF Value of $47.06, indicating that the stock price is aligned with the company's intrinsic value.

Introduction to AppLovin Corp

AppLovin Corp operates within the competitive software industry, specializing as a mobile app technology company. It focuses on the growth of the mobile app ecosystem by providing mobile app developers with advanced marketing and monetization automation tools. These solutions are designed to help developers scale their businesses efficiently. As the mobile app market continues to expand, AppLovin's role in facilitating developer success becomes increasingly vital.

Assessing AppLovin's Profitability

Despite the positive stock performance, AppLovin's Profitability Rank is currently at 3 out of 10. However, the company's operating margin is 11.75%, which is better than 76.51% of its industry peers. AppLovin's return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.33%, surpassing 59.26% of competitors, while its return on assets (ROA) at 1.87% and return on invested capital (ROIC) at 6.43% are also better than 55.49% and 63% of industry peers, respectively. Although AppLovin has only been profitable for 2 years over the past decade, it is showing promising signs of improvement in its financial health.

Growth Trajectory of AppLovin

AppLovin's growth metrics are particularly strong. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is an impressive 35.20%, outperforming 87.48% of its industry peers. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 15.21%, which is better than 69.12% of competitors. Furthermore, the EPS without NRI growth rate for the same future period is projected at 20.00%, surpassing 63.41% of industry peers. These growth indicators suggest that AppLovin is on a solid trajectory for future expansion.

Notable Shareholders in AppLovin

AppLovin's shareholder base includes several prominent investors. Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,153,420 shares, representing a 0.34% share percentage. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) follows closely with 1,074,539 shares, accounting for 0.32% of the company's shares. Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) also has a stake in AppLovin, with 446,511 shares, making up 0.13% of the shares. The presence of these notable investors may provide additional confidence in the company's prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When comparing AppLovin to its competitors, it stands among giants in the software industry. Dynatrace Inc (DT, Financial) has a market cap of $17.87 billion, slightly larger than AppLovin's. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC, Financial) follows with a market cap of $15.12 billion, and Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB, Financial) has a market cap of $12.6 billion. AppLovin's competitive position within this close range of market capitalizations indicates its significant role in the industry.

Conclusion

In summary, AppLovin Corp's stock performance has been robust, with a 22.75% gain over the past three months and a current valuation that is considered fairly valued. The company's profitability metrics, although mixed, show potential for improvement, and its growth prospects are strong, with high growth rates in revenue and EPS. The shareholder base includes respected investors, and the company holds a competitive position in the software industry. These factors combined paint a promising picture for AppLovin Corp's future in the market.

