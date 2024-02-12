What's Driving Edwards Lifesciences Corp's Surprising 31% Stock Rally?

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW, Financial) has experienced a remarkable surge in its stock price, with a 17.55% gain over the past week and an impressive 31.37% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization now stands at $52.21 billion, with the current stock price at $86.09. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $116.98, up from a past GF Value of $114.09. This marks a shift from a previous assessment of being significantly undervalued, indicating a positive trend in the company's valuation.

Edwards Lifesciences: A Leader in Medical Devices

Edwards Lifesciences Corp, a prominent player in the medical devices and instruments industry, was spun off from Baxter International in 2000. The company has carved out a niche in structural heart disease devices, boasting a comprehensive portfolio that includes surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, and monitoring systems. With approximately 55% of its sales generated outside the U.S., Edwards Lifesciences has a strong global presence in its market segment. 1754508300944306176.png

Exceptional Profitability Metrics

Edwards Lifesciences' financial health is robust, as evidenced by its perfect Profitability Rank of 10/10. The company's Operating Margin is an impressive 30.05%, surpassing 94.39% of 820 companies in the industry. Its ROE stands at 23.05%, ROA at 16.28%, and ROIC at 23.40%, each outperforming the majority of its peers. Edwards Lifesciences has maintained profitability for the past decade, a testament to its financial stability and operational efficiency. 1754508319709622272.png

Sustained Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is also at the maximum score of 10/10. Edwards Lifesciences has demonstrated consistent growth, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 8.10% and a 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 10.60%. The estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 8.56%. Earnings growth is equally strong, with a 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 12.30% and a 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate of 19.50%. The future EPS Growth Rate is projected at 5.95%, indicating the company's potential for continued earnings expansion. 1754508338147782656.png

Investor Confidence in Edwards Lifesciences

Notable investors have shown confidence in Edwards Lifesciences, with the Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) holding 9,386,095 shares (1.55%), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 7,314,467 shares (1.21%), and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) owning 4,536,176 shares (0.75%). These significant holdings reflect a strong belief in the company's future prospects and strategic direction.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Edwards Lifesciences holds a competitive edge. DexCom Inc (DXCM, Financial) has a market cap of $46.16 billion, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH, Financial) at $26.4 billion, and Steris PLC (STE, Financial) at $21.95 billion. Edwards Lifesciences' higher market cap suggests a stronger market position and investor confidence relative to these industry peers.

Conclusion: Edwards Lifesciences' Strong Market Position

In conclusion, Edwards Lifesciences Corp's stock performance, when analyzed in conjunction with the GF Value, reflects a company that is currently modestly undervalued, offering potential for value investors. The company's exceptional profitability and growth metrics, combined with the confidence shown by significant holders, position it well within the medical devices industry. Edwards Lifesciences' competitive market cap, when compared to its peers, further underscores its strong market position and performance. Investors may find Edwards Lifesciences an attractive option, given its solid financials and promising growth prospects.

