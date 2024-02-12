MSCI Inc (MSCI, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $590.42, MSCI Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 0.45%, marked against a three-month change of 22.11%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that MSCI Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

With a high GF Score of 96 out of 100, MSCI Inc demonstrates a strong potential for outperformance, bolstered by its exceptional profitability and growth ranks.

Understanding MSCI Inc Business

MSCI Inc, with a market cap of $46.70 billion and sales of $2.53 billion, is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. Operating with a remarkable 54.75% margin, MSCI Inc's core business revolves around its index segment, which offers benchmarking to asset managers and asset owners. The company also excels in its analytics segment, providing portfolio management and risk management analytics software. MSCI Inc has diversified its offerings into ESG and climate, as well as private assets segments, further solidifying its position in the market.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of MSCI Inc is a testament to its industry-leading ability to generate profits. The company's Operating Margin has consistently increased over the past five years, reaching 54.75% in 2023. This upward trend is mirrored in MSCI Inc's Gross Margin, which has remained robust, indicating efficient revenue conversion into profit. The Piotroski F-Score further confirms the company's solid financial health, while a 5-star Predictability Rank provides investors with confidence in MSCI Inc's consistent operational performance.

Growth Rank Breakdown

MSCI Inc's high Growth Rank reflects its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 15% outperforms a majority of its peers in the Capital Markets industry. Additionally, MSCI Inc's EBITDA has shown significant growth, with a three-year growth rate of 18.8 and a five-year rate of 16.9, highlighting its ability to sustain growth and profitability.

Next Steps

Considering MSCI Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen. MSCI Inc's strategic initiatives, competitive position, and innovative offerings make it a compelling choice for value investors looking to capitalize on market leadership and financial growth.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.