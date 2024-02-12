Mastercard Inc (MA, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $461.15, Mastercard Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 0.12%, marked against a three-month change of 20.54%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Mastercard Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Mastercard Inc's GF Score of 97 out of 100 signals the highest outperformance potential, with particularly high ranks in profitability, growth, and momentum, while its financial strength is also commendable. The GF Value rank, however, is moderate, suggesting that the stock may be fairly valued at the current price.

Understanding Mastercard Inc's Business

Mastercard Inc, with a market cap of $430.87 billion and sales of $25.1 billion, is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $8 trillion in transactions during 2022. Operating in over 200 countries and processing transactions in over 150 currencies, Mastercard Inc boasts an operating margin of 58.22%, reflecting its efficient business model and strong market position.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Mastercard Inc's Financial Strength rating is a testament to its resilience against financial volatility, with an Interest Coverage ratio of 25.41 and an Altman Z-Score of 11.12, indicating a strong defense against financial distress. The company's strategic debt management is reflected in its Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.63.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of Mastercard Inc is exceptional, with a perfect score of 10/10. This rank is supported by the company's high Piotroski F-Score and a Predictability Rank of 5 stars, indicating consistent operational performance and reliability for investors.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Mastercard Inc's high Growth Rank reflects its commitment to business expansion, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 20.4%, outperforming 76.7% of companies in the Credit Services industry. The company's EBITDA growth rates over the past three and five years further highlight its growth capabilities.

Conclusion: Mastercard Inc's Position for Outperformance

Considering Mastercard Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking companies with strong GF Scores can explore further using the GF Score Screen. With its solid financial foundation and impressive growth trajectory, Mastercard Inc stands as a compelling investment for those looking to capitalize on the financial services sector's ongoing evolution.

