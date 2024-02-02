Gentex Corp Director Gary Goode Sells 7,000 Shares

On February 2, 2024, Gary Goode, a director at Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX), sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $34.11 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $238,770.

Gentex Corp is a company that specializes in the production of automatic-dimming rear-view mirrors, camera-based driver assistance systems, and other automotive electronics for the global automotive industry. The company also provides commercial smoke detectors and signaling devices to the fire protection industry, as well as dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,416 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 9 insider sells for Gentex Corp.

Shares of Gentex Corp were trading at $34.11 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.837 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.26, which is above both the industry median of 15.81 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Gentex Corp is currently modestly undervalued. With a share price of $34.11 and a GF Value of $39.10, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.87. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

