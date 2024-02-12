Insight into Azvalor Blue Chips FI Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest Investment Moves and Strategy

Azvalor Blue Chips FI (Trades, Portfolio), a fund known for its commitment to the Value Investment philosophy, has disclosed its investment activities for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fund targets international companies with substantial market capitalization, aiming for long-term value appreciation without sector or country bias. With a focus on OECD issuers and the flexibility to invest in emerging markets, Azvalor Blue Chips FI (Trades, Portfolio) seeks to purchase undervalued companies for long-term gains.

Summary of New Buys

Azvalor Blue Chips FI (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 14 new stocks during the quarter. Noteworthy additions include:

Endeavour Mining PLC (LSE:EDV, Financial), with 160,903 shares, making up 4.82% of the portfolio and valued at £33 million.

Tullow Oil PLC (LSE:TLW, Financial), comprising 6,953,599 shares, or 4.62% of the portfolio, with a total value of £31.61 million.

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC, Financial), with 380,695 shares, accounting for 2.5% of the portfolio and a total value of A$1.71 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also bolstered its holdings in 10 existing stocks, with significant increases in:

Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD, Financial), adding 130,835 shares for a total of 310,791 shares. This represents a 72.7% increase in share count and a 3.22% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $5.23 million.

Cash (^CASH, Financial), with an additional 2,154,000 shares, bringing the total to 21,004,000. This adjustment marks an 11.43% increase in share count, with a total value of $21 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Azvalor Blue Chips FI (Trades, Portfolio) exited four holdings entirely in the fourth quarter of 2023, including:

Endeavour Mining PLC (TSX:EDV, Financial), selling all 105,835 shares, impacting the portfolio by -4.56%.

Bayer AG (XTER:BAYN, Financial), liquidating 37,359 shares, with a -3.71% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in five stocks, with the most significant being:

Glencore PLC (LSE:GLEN, Financial), reduced by 105,844 shares, leading to a -24.38% decrease in shares and a -1.08% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of £4.5 during the quarter and has seen a -5.14% return over the past three months and -11.54% year-to-date.

NOV Inc (NOV, Financial), reduced by 31,383 shares, resulting in a -16.86% reduction in shares and a -0.9% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $19.64 during the quarter and has returned -15.43% over the past three months and -15.41% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Azvalor Blue Chips FI (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 29 stocks. The top holdings included 30.67% in Cash (^CASH, Financial), 7.64% in Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD, Financial), 5.12% in Noble Corp PLC (NE, Financial), 4.82% in Endeavour Mining PLC (LSE:EDV, Financial), and 4.62% in Tullow Oil PLC (LSE:TLW, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated across six industries: Basic Materials, Energy, Consumer Defensive, Financial Services, Industrials, and Healthcare.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.