Endeavour Mining PLC Spearheads Azvalor Blue Chips FI's Q4 Portfolio Adjustments

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into Azvalor Blue Chips FI (Trades, Portfolio)'s Latest Investment Moves and Strategy

Azvalor Blue Chips FI (Trades, Portfolio), a fund known for its commitment to the Value Investment philosophy, has disclosed its investment activities for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fund targets international companies with substantial market capitalization, aiming for long-term value appreciation without sector or country bias. With a focus on OECD issuers and the flexibility to invest in emerging markets, Azvalor Blue Chips FI (Trades, Portfolio) seeks to purchase undervalued companies for long-term gains.

1754566039292768256.png

Summary of New Buys

Azvalor Blue Chips FI (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 14 new stocks during the quarter. Noteworthy additions include:

  • Endeavour Mining PLC (LSE:EDV, Financial), with 160,903 shares, making up 4.82% of the portfolio and valued at £33 million.
  • Tullow Oil PLC (LSE:TLW, Financial), comprising 6,953,599 shares, or 4.62% of the portfolio, with a total value of £31.61 million.
  • Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC, Financial), with 380,695 shares, accounting for 2.5% of the portfolio and a total value of A$1.71 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also bolstered its holdings in 10 existing stocks, with significant increases in:

  • Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD, Financial), adding 130,835 shares for a total of 310,791 shares. This represents a 72.7% increase in share count and a 3.22% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $5.23 million.
  • Cash (^CASH, Financial), with an additional 2,154,000 shares, bringing the total to 21,004,000. This adjustment marks an 11.43% increase in share count, with a total value of $21 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Azvalor Blue Chips FI (Trades, Portfolio) exited four holdings entirely in the fourth quarter of 2023, including:

  • Endeavour Mining PLC (TSX:EDV, Financial), selling all 105,835 shares, impacting the portfolio by -4.56%.
  • Bayer AG (XTER:BAYN, Financial), liquidating 37,359 shares, with a -3.71% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in five stocks, with the most significant being:

  • Glencore PLC (LSE:GLEN, Financial), reduced by 105,844 shares, leading to a -24.38% decrease in shares and a -1.08% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of £4.5 during the quarter and has seen a -5.14% return over the past three months and -11.54% year-to-date.
  • NOV Inc (NOV, Financial), reduced by 31,383 shares, resulting in a -16.86% reduction in shares and a -0.9% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $19.64 during the quarter and has returned -15.43% over the past three months and -15.41% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Azvalor Blue Chips FI (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 29 stocks. The top holdings included 30.67% in Cash (^CASH, Financial), 7.64% in Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD, Financial), 5.12% in Noble Corp PLC (NE, Financial), 4.82% in Endeavour Mining PLC (LSE:EDV, Financial), and 4.62% in Tullow Oil PLC (LSE:TLW, Financial). The investments are primarily concentrated across six industries: Basic Materials, Energy, Consumer Defensive, Financial Services, Industrials, and Healthcare.

1754566208969142272.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.